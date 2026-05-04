Jalandhar: BJP celebrates historic Bengal victory across 18 mandals with ‘dhol’ and ‘laddoos’

BJP leaders in Jalandhar, under the chairmanship of Sushil Sharma, district president of BJP for Jalandhar (Urban), hosted grand celebrations of the party's victory in the West Bengal polls dancing to the beats of ‘dhol’ and distributing ‘laddoos’.

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Party leaders congratulated each other on the historic victory. Workers across 18 mandals of the BJP in the urban areas of the district expressed their happiness by beating drums, bursting firecrackers and distributing laddoos.

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District president Sushil Sharma credited the good governance, development and public welfare policies of the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the impressive performance of the party in the elections.

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He said Modi's governance model across the country had won the trust of the public, which has resulted in the grand victory of the BJP in these elections.

Across all 18 circles of Jalandhar, the BJP's victory was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour.

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Apart from the district president, party leaders Manoranjan Kalia, Rakesh Rathour, KD Bhandari, Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural, Ashok Sareen Hikki, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, Rajesh Kapur, Raman Pabbi, Amit Bhatia, Ravi Mahendru among others joined in the festivities.

The various circle level celebrations took place under party leaders Rajesh Kumar at Ravidas Nagar, GT Road; Kulwant Sharma at Aman Nagar; Gurpreet Vicky at Kishanpura Chowk; Ashish Sehgal and Bhagwant Parbhakar at Sheetla Mata Mandir; Chandan Rakheja, Manoj Aggarwal at Rama Mandi; Sandeep Kumar at Chugitti Chowk as well as other areas like Shastri Chowk, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk (Jyoti Chowk), Basti Gujan, Basti Danishmanda, Ghas Mandi Chowk, Adda Bhargo Camp Dayanand Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Jalandhar Cantt, Mithapur Chowk Jamsher Khas Bazar, East Khusropur (near Arya School), Jandiala Bus Stand, among other areas.

Leaders said the victory is the result of the hard work of BJP workers, the strength of the organisation and the trust of the people.

They said the BJP will continue to accelerate the work of public service and development in the future as well.