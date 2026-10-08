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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar BJP celebrates Modi’s 25 years in public life

Jalandhar BJP celebrates Modi’s 25 years in public life

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:08 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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BJP workers during a ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
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The Jalandhar (Urban) unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of district president Ashok Sareen Hicky, on Wednesday organised a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha and Seva Jyoti Yatra to commemorate 25 years of PM Narendra Modi’s public life.

During the programme, hundreds of BJP workers listened to speeches made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and PM Narendra Modi. Following the event, the Seva Jyoti Yatra commenced from Shri Ram Chowk.

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Prominent leaders such as former Punjab BJP president and Rajya Sabha ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna, state secretary Suraj Bhardwaj, BJP SC morcha Punjab president Sheetal Angural, former MLAs Avinash Chander Kaler and Dinesh Dhall, former district presidents Subhash Sood, Raman Pabby and Sushil Sharma and district general secretary Rajesh Kapoor were present on the occasion.

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Referring to PM Modi’s address, Khanna said Modi’s 25 years in public life represented a journey of service, struggle and nation-building. He said the PM’s assertion that the trust of party workers and citizens was his greatest asset served as a source of inspiration for every BJP worker. He added that even with limited resources, great goals could be achieved through determination, hard work and commitment.

District president Ashok Sareen Hicky said that PM Modi had earned the trust of crores of Indians and the affection of lakhs of party workers. “India is emerging as a new global power under the leadership of PM Modi,” he added.

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