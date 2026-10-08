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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar BJP holds protest against Mann govt over graft

Jalandhar BJP holds protest against Mann govt over graft

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:56 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers burn the effigy of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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The BJP, Jalandhar Urban, under district president Ashok Sareen Hicky, organised a protest against the AAP government at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Chowk. Hundreds of BJP workers, office-bearers and senior leaders participated in the demonstration and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while raising slogans against the government.

Addressing a gathering, Hicky launched an attack on the government, stating the action taken by central agencies in cases related to alleged corruption linked to the Chief Minister’s camp office have exposed the reality behind the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims of honest politics. He said those who once made tall promises of eliminating corruption are now seen protecting individuals facing corruption allegations.

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BJP leaders said promises made to people have been broken and that the government seems more focused on protecting its leaders than serving the public interest. He added that the BJP will continue its struggle for transparency, accountability, and good governance, and will keep raising every issue of corruption before the people.

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Prominent leaders present at the protest included BJP Punjab vice-president and former Mayor of Jalandhar Rakesh Rathore, former Parliamentary Secretary Krishan Dev Bhandari, Punjab SC Morcha president and former MLA Sheetal Angural, senior BJP leader Dinesh Dhall, Councillor Amit Dhall, former MLA Sarbjit Singh Makkar, former district president Subhash Sood and Ravi Mahendru.

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