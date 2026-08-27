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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar BJP supports strike over pending DA payment

Jalandhar BJP supports strike over pending DA payment

Says continued neglect of interests of employees and pensioners unfortunate

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Police force was deployed during a bandh in Jalandhar. File
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The BJP Jalandhar unit has extended its support to the call for a strike and mass casual leave by government employees and pensioners on August 27 in protest against the AAP government’s failure to release their pending Dearness Allowance (DA).

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BJP Jalandhar president Ashok Sareen said despite repeatedly raising their demands, employees and pensioners continue to be denied their dues, leaving them with no option but to resort to protest.

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Sareen said the government can no longer evade its responsibility by citing excuses or administrative difficulties in the matter of pending DA. He said the judiciary has already made its position clear in the matter, and directions have been issued to the state government to release the pending DA.

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Despite this, the continued neglect of the interests of employees and pensioners is unfortunate.

He said the government had also appealed against the court’s decision, but the earlier judgment was upheld. The government’s failure to comply with the court’s orders is a matter of serious concern.

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Sareen said, “Forcing employees and pensioners, who have served Punjab for years, to take to the streets and go on mass casual leave for their financial rights reflects the insensitivity of the Mann government. The government should resolve their issues immediately.”

He said the delay in complying with the court’s directions has resulted in the government facing contempt of court proceedings, which raises serious questions about the functioning of the state government.

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