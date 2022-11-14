Jalandhar boy third in wrestling tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 13

The Grand Prix National Wrestling Tournament, which is organised by the Wrestling Federation of India, kicked off in Haridwar today. The tournament, which is for senior and U-17 categories, will conclude on November 15.

Pardeep Singh from Faridkot won the first prize and Manjit Singh from RCF, Kapurthala, secured the second position in the tournament.

Jalandhar’s Nitin Bhatti also managed to bag the third prize in the tournament in the under-17 category.