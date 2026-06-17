Jalandhar: BSNL launches drive to enrol direct selling agents

BSNL Hoshiarpur has launched a special enrolment drive to expand its retail network by appointing direct selling agents (DSAs). The initiative is aimed at local shopkeepers, mobile retailers, Common Service Centre (CSC) operators and entrepreneurs interested in earning additional income while promoting BSNL services.

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With the ongoing expansion of BSNL’s indigenous 4G network, enrolled DSAs will be able to earn attractive commissions by selling BSNL SIM cards, facilitating Mobile Number Portability (MNP) and carrying out prepaid mobile recharges. Principal general manager, BSNL Hoshiarpur, Dalvinder Kumar Manku said interested applicants can register themselves by visiting the nearest BSNL office or Customer Service Centre.

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The telecom company is also strengthening broadband connectivity in rural areas through the BharatNet project. BharatNet customers will be able to enjoy several benefits, including free access to WAVES OTT content, more than 400 live TV channels and additional OTT add-on plans.

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BSNL has also introduced an attractive “Ghar Wapsi” scheme for reconnection of disconnected numbers for a limited period. For more information, interested individuals can contact the FTTH Section at the Office of the principal general manager, Telephone Bhawan, Railway Mandi, Hoshiarpur.