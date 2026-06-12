Jalandhar: Burglary at hardware store, locals raise concerns over delay in police response

A burglary incident was reported late Wednesday night at a hardware shop in Begampura village under Bilga police station limits, where thieves broke into the store and fled with cash and goods worth around one lakh rupees, according to the shop owner.

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The incident took place at “Doaba Boring and Sanitary Store,” when unknown persons reportedly broke the locks of the shop and carried out the theft. The shop owner, Gurdeep Chand, son of Gyan Chand, said that he discovered the incident in the morning when he arrived to open the shop. He stated that the total loss from the theft is estimated to be around one lakh rupees.

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After the incident was noticed, the shop owner immediately informed the police. However, local residents and the shop owner alleged that despite being informed, the Bilga police reached the spot after a significant delay, raising concerns among villagers about the response time and effectiveness of the police system.

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Residents of the area expressed anger over the delay and said that timely police action could have helped in securing better evidence and possibly preventing further complications in the investigation. The incident has also created a sense of insecurity among local shopkeepers and villagers, who are now demanding stronger safety measures in the area.

Locals have urged the administration to take swift action to arrest the culprits, provide compensation for the loss and increase night patrolling in the region to prevent such incidents in the future. Bilga police station in-charge Gursharan Singh said that the police have started investigating the case and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the shop. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon.