Jalandhar businessman loses Rs 4.45 lakh in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

A city-based businessman lost Rs 4.45 lakh in cyber fraud. The event transpired when he inadvertently clicked on a malicious link, delivered to him via an SMS promising him an alluring credit card offer.

The victim, a resident of Shakti Nagar, told the police that the deceptive SMS appeared to be sent by his bank, which prompted him to click on it. Within moments, Rs 4.45 lakh was debited from his credit card through five transactions.

Subsequently, he registered a complaint with the commissionerate police. The case has now been transferred to the cybercrime unit for thorough investigation.

The victim claimed to have provided all the essential information, including the malicious link, his bank particulars, and credit card details to assist the police in the inquiry.

The victim said he had informed his bank about fraudulent transactions and got his credit card blocked.

The cases of cyber fraud are on the rise. Bank officials and the police have been running various campaigns to make people aware about cyber frauds and are guiding them to not click on links received through SMS from non-credible sources and not share their personal details, especially CVV and OTPs.

#cyber crime