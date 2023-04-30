 Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate : The Tribune India

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

Bypoll for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann- File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, April 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday slammed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president for campaigning in favour of the SAD-BSP candidate for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

The bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Mann asked how far it was justified that Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body, campaigned for the SAD.

Dhami, along with the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders, campaigned in favour of their candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi in Adampur in Jalandhar.

Mann, in a tweet in Punjabi, said, “A political party which is accused of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib…how far is it justified to campaign in favour of that party? Is it not playing with the religious sentiments of people?” He was apparently referring to the incidents related to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered in Bargari village of Faridkot during the SAD-BJP rule in the state in 2015.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

The bypoll is going to be a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state, which will be eyeing a win after it lost the Sangrur LS byelection last year.

As for the Congress, the prestige is at stake for the main opposition party, which would like to retain the seat. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal, too, will look for a win to boost their fortunes ahead of next year’s general elections.

#Bhagwant Mann #SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

6
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

7
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

8
Punjab

Grant increased, now provide better results: CM to Punjabi University

9
Haryana

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya files anticipatory bail application

10
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

WFI chief thanks Akhilesh Yadav for not siding with protesting wrestlers; says ready to resign if protesters go back

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

Thanks Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associa...

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Top court asks Madhya Pradesh Government to review 75% domic...

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Start doubles players become first Indians after Dinesh Khan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi government, MCD schools

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management