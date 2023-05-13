Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Vishav Bharti
Chandigarh, May 13
The BJP, which had been junior ally to Shiromani Akali Dal, has put up an impressive show in Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.
The saffron party candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal had pushed SAD candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi to the third position for most part of the counting but eventually ended up just behind.
The party did its home work well and worked at the booth level this election.
Earlier, as a junior alliance partner with SAD, the party had been contesting just three Assembly seats in Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. And they would get total three Lok Sabha seats, including Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Amritsar out of the 13 in the state.
The alliance between the SAD and the BJP came into existence in 1996 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance continued for almost two-and-half a decades till SAD walked out of the alliance in 2020 following massive farmers' movement against three farm laws enacted by the centre government.
Last year, having high hopes from the Assembly elections, the saffron party could muster just 6.6 per cent votes and 54 out of 73 candidates of the party lost their security deposit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat
Cong: 136, BJP: 63: JDS: 22, Others: 3
After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win
After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...
AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP
Helps AAP make a re-entry to Lok Sabha, he is now one of the...
Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him
With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...