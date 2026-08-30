Jalandhar Cantt periphery road project a distant dream: Councillor

Senior Congress councillor Balraj Thakur today alleged that the Jalandhar Cantt Periphery Road Project, conceived nearly eight or nine years ago to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for residents of the cantonment and surrounding villages, continues to remain a dream.

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The road was to start from Atwal House, running along the Cantt boundary through Sansarpur, Sufi Pind, Nangal Karar Khan and Deep Nagar before connecting with the GT Road, said Thakur.

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"Under the proposed arrangement, despite the passage of several years, little progress has been made on the project," he said.

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According to Balraj Thakur, the periphery road could significantly ease traffic between Jalandhar Cantt, the city and adjoining villages. It would also provide an alternative route for commuters.

“The periphery road can become a new lifeline for the city,” Thakur said.