Jalandhar: Carpe Diem-2022 concludes on high note

Jalandhar, March 27
A two-day mega talent hunt ‘Carpe Diem-2022’ organised by the PG Department of Commerce of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Jalandhar, to explore the latent talent of its young scholars concluded on a high note on Saturday.
Various competitions in the categories such as dramatics, music, dance, literary items and fine arts etc. were held. Students from all streams exhibited their myriad skills in items like ad-mad show, dance as group performance. Solo performances were also held in items such as dance, debate, singing, mimicry, poster making, collage, rangoli and no fire cocking.
While congratulating the prize winners in various categories, Principal Kamlesh Singh Duggal, OSD GNDU College, stressed upon the need of such programmes which extend learning beyond class rooms and provide platform to students to explore as well as showcase their talent.
He reiterated the institution’s commitment to make consistent efforts for personality development of each student through development of right skills and holistic education. He also threw light on the need of good communication skills, confidence and presence of mind while one performs on the stage. He congratulated Dr Sonia Kundra, Dr Mansi Chopra, Jagjit Kaur, Sheetal Sharma, Bharti Huria, Geetika Dureja, Deepika Sharma, Neha Kahana, Hitesh Sharma and Dr Lakhvir Singh for the successful organisation of the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired