Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 19

Having defeated sitting MLA Rajinder Beri by a thin margin of 247 votes in the Jalandhar Central constituency, first-time AAP MLA Raman Arora says providing civic facilities to residents is his top priority, but at the same time, he would also work to upgrade schools, educational infrastructure and healthcare system as promised by his government.

He said the constituency remained neglected for many years and little development was carried out by the previous MLA. “Lack of cleanliness, traffic chaos, overflowing sewage, poor condition of roads and streets are the major problems being faced by the residents in majority of areas,” he added.

“Not only this, residents of Gopal Nagar, Santoshi Nagar, Qazi Mandi and Guru Nanak Pura (West) are still receiving contaminated water supply. The residents said they had complained about the issue many times in the past, but no action was taken. My main objective is the overall development of the constituency, but working towards providing basic civic amenities and improving the condition of roads and streets, providing clean water is my top priority,” he added.

He further said he had scheduled a meeting with MC officials next week, and all the civic issues and pending projects concerning the Central constituency would be taken up. Nothing has ever been done to improve traffic chaos in the constituency. Regular traffic snarls near Rama Mandi, Chogitti and other areas have been troubling residents, so I would discuss the same with traffic police, and whatever solution was needed, be it clearing encroachments or widening roads, would be taken, Arora said.

Raman Arora, who had earlier served as the state vice-chairman of the Arora-Khatri Welfare Board, joined the AAP just ahead of the poll. He was declared AAP’s candidate from the seat amidst an uproar within the party as many AAP workers protested his nomination. “Eradicating drugs is another big challenge, but I would take all possible steps to bring those behind bars who are involved in drug smuggling. Besides, by creating job opportunities and improving sports infrastructure, the AAP government will try to keep youth away from drugs and liquor,” he added.

“People have given an overwhelming majority to the AAP. Now, they have high expectations from us, since we have government in the state, so we would not leave any stone unturned to ensure all-round development of all districts,” concluded Arora.

Raman Arora, 52

Party: AAP

Constituency: Jalandhar Central

Votes polled: 33,011

Vote margin: 247

Vote percentage: 30.98

Defeated: Rajinder Beri, Congress MLA

Priorities

