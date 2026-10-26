Jalandhar chemists yet to decide on withdrawal of habit-forming drugs after call by assn

Quote: }Licensed chemists are allowed to sell these medicines against valid physical prescriptions, but the authorities are penalising them even for minor discrepancies in records and bills. Therefore, we have asked both retailers and wholesalers to return their stocks to pharmaceutical companies.Rs

Surinder Duggal, president, Punjab Chemists Association

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Chemists in Jalandhar are yet to take a final call over the withdrawal of sale and stocking pregabalin and other habit- forming drugs after the Punjab Chemists Association (PCA) directed retailers to return their stocks to wholesalers and wholesalers to pharmaceutical companies, escalating its protest against what it termed harassment by the police and the Health Department in a crackdown against drug abuse.

Sanjay Sehgal, district president of the Jalandhar Retail Chemist Association, said the local body would consult chemists before deciding on the implementation of the state- level directive.

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“The PCA’s call is genuine but we also need to think about patients who depend on these medicines for treatment. We will decide after consulting local chemists in a day or two,” he said.

The decision comes amid growing concerns among chemists over frequent inspections by the police and the Health Department, following the broad daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13.

Jhota was known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops. He was shot dead by a medical shop owner in Mansa and the incident was captured on the CCTV footage.

Reportedly, Jalandhar has more than 2,500 retail chemists and over 300 wholesale medicine dealers. If the directive is implemented, patients requiring these medicines on prescription could face difficulties accessing them, particularly those undergoing treatment for psychiatric and other medical conditions.

The PCA announced the decision unanimously at a meeting on Sunday, chaired by its president Surinder Duggal and general secretary GS Chawla. Office-bearers from all 23 districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The association said it opposed the misuse of medicines as intoxicants but alleged that legitimate businesses were facing frequent inspections, shop closures and notices over minor discrepancies in records and bills. It maintained that the entire chemist community should not be held responsible for the misuse of medicines by some individuals.

Duggal said the decision to stop sales of habit forming medicines such as pregabalin and return existing stocks was a response to what he described as harassment by the police and the Health Department following Jhota’s murder.

“Licensed chemists are permitted to sell these medicines against valid physical prescriptions, but the authorities are penalising them even for minor discrepancies in records and bills. Therefore, we have asked both retailers and wholesalers to return their stocks to pharmaceutical companies,” he said.

Duggal said that if the government was serious about curbing the illegal sale of such medicines, their sale should be restricted to civil hospitals and other government run healthcare facilities.

With Jalandhar chemists yet to take a final call, the proposed withdrawal puts two concerns in sharp focus that is the need to prevent prescription drugs from being misused as intoxicants and the need to ensure that patients who legitimately require them are not caught in the crossfire between chemists and enforcement agencies.