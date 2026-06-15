Jalandhar chowk named after Bhagwan Parshuram

Almost a year after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President and Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora had announced that a roundabout in Jalandhar would be named after Bhagwan Parshuram, the demand has been finally fulfilled.

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Adviser to Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali, minister Mohinder Bhagat and other leaders finally designated an intersection near the Jalandhar bus stand after Bhagwan Parshuram.

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