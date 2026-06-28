Jalandhar CIA staff arrest key associate of Doni Ball gang; weapons seized

The Jalandhar (Rural) CIA Staff teams have arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Bittu, a key associate of the Doni Ball gang. Sukhjinder was absconding in connection with a March 12 case. The police recovered one .30 bore pistol, three magazines, nine live cartridges and one 12 bore pump-action gun from his possession.

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Sukhjinder had 12 criminal cases against him previously. In another significant breakthrough, an arms smuggler was arrested with a .32 bore pistol. Accused Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Kammoke village, Amritsar, was absconding since March.

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The police said he is a close associate and active member of the gang headed by foreign-based gangster Doni Ball.

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An FIR under Sections 132, 221 of the BNS and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Mehatpur police station on March 12. Another FIR was registered against him under Section 379-B of the BNS at the same police station on March 13.

Addressing the media, SSP Harvinder Singh Virk stated that on March 12, while conducting routine checking the Mehatpur police intercepted a Scorpio vehicle and a Swift car. During checking, one foreign-made Glock pistol, along with live cartridges, was recovered from one vehicle. One suspect managed to flee the spot after snatching a Splendor motorcycle.

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Efforts were being made by the CIA Staff of Jalandhar Rural to nab the accused. On June 25, the CIA Staff received specific intelligence that Sukhjinder Singh had been spotted in Mehatpur. A police team led by SI Kashmir Singh apprehended Sukhjinder at a naka near Ghuman Palace on Nakodar-Mehatpur road. He was travelling in Swift car (PB02-DU-4004).

SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said Sukhjinder came in contact with gangster Doni Ball while he was lodged in an Amritsar jail in 2017. Thereafter, he, along with Billa Mandiala, Gora Bariar and Gopi Kaura, formed a separate gang.

Due to rivalry with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, gang wars had been taking place between the rival groups. As a result, Sukhjinder had been hiding in the Bilga and Mehatpur areas of Jalandhar and was possessing firearms illegally. He remained in direct contact with foreign-based gangster Doni Ball.

The foreign-made Glock pistol recovered by the Mehatpur police on March 12 had also been sent to him by Doni Ball, the SSP added. The arrest has helped prevent possible gang wars and other untoward incidents in Punjab, the SSP said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Vineet Ahluwalia and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Detective) Lakhwinder Singh.

The police remand of the accused is being sought for a thorough interrogation as more significant disclosures are expected, officials said.

Man held under Arms Act

In another operation on June 26, a team of CIA Staff led by ASI Mandeep Singh apprehended Manish, alias Jassa, a resident of Mona Kalan, Hoshiarpur, at a naka near Canal Bridge, Droli Kalan village.

During the search, the police recovered one .32 bore pistol along with a magazine and two live cartridges from his possession. An FIR under Sections 25(1)(B), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at Adampur police station and the accused was arrested.

A police remand of the accused is being sought. The Jalandhar (Rural) SSP said legal proceedings would be initiated to confiscate the movable and immovable properties of both accused acquired through illegal activities. Their forward and backward linkages are also being investigated, he added.