Jalandhar: City bus service to resume after decade

Jalandhar, September 22
The city bus service is going to start in Jalandhar after years of wait. As per information, it is a Centre’s project under which four districts of Punjab have been chosen and Jalandhar is one of them.
At least 97 electric buses would run in the city under the project. Sixty per cent funds would be allocated by the Centre while the remaining 40 per cent would be contributed by the state and the municipal corporation for the project.
12 routes planned
The municipal corporation and Smart City Limited have planned 12 routes for 97 buses. The routes, include Kapurthala Road, bus stand, railway station, 66-feet-road, Nakodar Road, 120-feet-road and Rama Mandi, among other stretches. The buses would be parked at the city bus stand. Their charging points would also be installed at the bus stand. The buses would be charged at night only.
Another proposal of using a vacant site of the municipal corporation as a bus stand has also been sent to the Centre. The city bus service was stopped around a decade ago. If the project is resumed, it would make commuting easy for residents and also help reduce traffic on roads.
