Jalandhar city railway station redevelopment to begin soon

After the delay of nearly two years, the redevelopment of Jalandhar City railway station is set to begin within the next few weeks. The railways authorities have identified a structure near the Government Railway Police (GRP) station for demolition to make way for a new station building.

As part of the preparatory work, the road near the structure has also been closed and traffic diverted.

Advertisement

The Rs 219 crore redevelopment project was announced in February 2024 and was originally scheduled to be completed within 30 months. However, the construction could not begin as planned as the Railways had prioritised the revamp of Jalandhar Cantt railway station.

Advertisement

With the renovation of the Cantt station now complete, the focus has now shifted to the city station.

The redevelopment will be carried out in phases, with the first phase focusing on the main entrance and passenger facilities. The existing station building will be replaced with a new one, while the approach roads and circulating area outside the station will also be improved.

Advertisement

Passenger movement within the station will also be upgraded.

A new 12-metre-wide foot overbridge will connect Platform 1 with Platforms 2 and 3. The existing foot overbridge will be dismantled while another six metre-wide foot overbridge will be constructed towards the Amritsar end.

The flooring of the platforms will also be improved. The construction work will also require the shifting of the GRP office and railway quarters currently located in the area to make space for the new infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the second phase will expand the station with three new platforms. The railway yard will be redesigned to accommodate the additional platforms and new tracks while a new station building and improved approach roads will also be developed at the second entry.

The foot overbridge will be extended to connect the existing platforms with the new platforms and the second entry, providing passengers with additional access across the station.

As per the approved plan, the existing station building will be converted into a modern three-storey structure in a cream and orange colour scheme, with large glass windows to allow natural light into the building.

A covered walkway will run along the front of the station, allowing passengers to enter and exit without being exposed to rain or harsh sunlight. The area outside the station will also be developed with a landscaped forecourt and designated space for vehicles to drop off and pick up passengers, helping improve traffic movement.

To improve passengers experience, the new station will also have eight elevators and six escalators to improve accessibility, particularly for persons with disabilities and passengers carrying heavy luggage.

Other proposed passenger facilities include AC waiting lounges, LED screens displaying train information and parcel and luggage scanning machines. Similar facilities have also been provided at the recently redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt station, which was developed at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

==

Station to have modern facilities

The flooring of the platforms will also be improved

Six metre-wide foot overbridge will be constructed towards Amritsar end

The station building will be converted into a modern three-storey structure in a cream and orange colour scheme, with large glass windows to allow natural light into the building

The new station will also have eight elevators and six escalators to improve accessibility