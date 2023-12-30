Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

The property tax wing of the municipal corporation (MC) today recovered Rs 1.75 crore dues from the Police Department under the one-time settlement scheme.

The tax was due for a long time. Recently, The Tribune had highlighted that various departments, including the police and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), owed Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 65 lakh as property tax, respectively, to the MC.

Reminders and notices are being sent to defaulters so that the due amount can be recovered soon. In all, the government departments have deposited above Rs 4 crore under the one-time settlement scheme. Bhupinder Singh Brring, superintendent, MC property tax wing

A few days ago, the PSPCL cleared all the pending tax dues. All substations of the PSPCL deposited Rs 65 lakh property tax with the civic body.

Notably, officials of the MC have been trying hard to recover maximum amount of property tax under the one-time settlement scheme.

Bhupinder Singh Brring, superintendent, MC property tax wing, said reminders and notices were being sent to defaulters so that the due tax amount could be recovered soon from them.

“In all, the government departments have deposited above Rs 4 crore under the one-time settlement scheme,” he said.

The civic body had recovered Rs 2.36 crore house tax from Punjab Roadways recently under the scheme. The amount was due since long. The MC succeeded in recovering the pending tax amount after a gap of almost 10 years.

The one-time settlement scheme was implemented in September to provide major relief to defaulters, who otherwise were supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount, due for all previous fiscal years.