Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar, September 16

Jalandhar will now have 85 wards. The survey is being done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held in January. The population of the city as per the 2011 Census is 9,16,735, of which the Scheduled Castes are 2,84,516.

Of 26 reserved for SCs, 13 for women Of the total 85 wards, 26 will be reserved for the Scheduled Castes, which include 13 for women. As many as 29 wards will be reserved for women in the remaining 57 general wards

Notably, in 2017 also, delimitation was done and the number of wards were increased from 65 to 80. And around 15 villages from the MC Cantonment in the Municipal Corporation limits were increased

Until now, survey of 1,56,000 residential properties has been carried out while there are above two lakh properties in the city. As per the reports, MC Commissioner Devinder Singh has held a meeting in which he has directed the company to complete the survey within one week.

Due to lack of staff in the Municipal Corporation, a private agency has been hired to carry out a survey for delimitation of wards in Jalandhar. The staff for the work is provided by the agency now.

The staff already working in the MC has other official work to do and that’s why extra staff were needed, a senior official said. Sources said most of the employees, working with the MC, were already outsourced ones from the same agency.

Before the survey started, the Local Bodies Department had sent a detailed process on how the survey would be done. “While gathering block-wise information of the population, the number of people belonging to SC and OBC categories would be mentioned. The whole process would be carried out according to the delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995. While filling out the total number of population in the city, black pen would be used, whereas SC and OBC would be written in red and green pen, respectively,” the letter had read.