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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar Civil Hospital now offers specialised spine treatment, care

Jalandhar Civil Hospital now offers specialised spine treatment, care

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:11 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Dr Beyant Singh
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Patients who once had to travel to distant cities or depend on expensive private hospitals for critical spine conditions such as spinal fractures, slipped discs and severe degenerative spine disorders are now receiving advanced surgical care, much closer to home at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.

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This shift has been made possible through the sustained clinical and institutional efforts of Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon Dr Beyant Singh, who has worked to establish and stabilise a dedicated spine surgery programme at the hospital.

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Instead of treating complex spinal cases as referrals to higher centres, Dr Singh focused on building in-house capacity so that such procedures could be performed safely and regularly within a district hospital setup.

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A specialist trained at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, Dr Singh has drawn on his experience in trauma and spine surgery to make advanced spinal care more accessible in the public healthcare system.

His contribution extends beyond the operating room. He established a structured clinical pathway for patients, from pre-operative assessment and surgical preparation to post-operative recovery and follow-up care. He also worked to ensure that operating theatres were adequately equipped despite the constraints of a government hospital.

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Since the structured programme was put in place in July 2023, its reach has gradually expanded. Around 16 spinal surgeries have been successfully conducted this year alone, covering a range of complex cases including fracture stabilisation, nerve decompression for disc-related conditions and procedures for degenerative spine disorders.

Each intervention is aimed not only at addressing immediate clinical needs but also at restoring mobility and improving long-term quality of life. A prominent pillar of the initiative has been its integration with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which ensures that eligible patients receive treatment without direct financial burden.

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