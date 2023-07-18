Jalandhar: Civil Hospital pharmacist consumes sleeping pills

Jalandhar, July 17
A pharmacist of the Civil Hospital allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills in a huge quantity here today.
The victim has been identified as Sarabjit Singh. His relatives said he was being victimised by some hospital authorities. He was reportedly under depression and had earlier tried to commit suicide thrice. He informed his wife about him taking the extreme step on phone.
After preliminary treatment at the Civil Hospital, he was referred to Tagore Hospital.
SHO Division No. 4 Mukesh Kumar said: “His condition is stable, but he will be in a position to record his statement tomorrow. His relatives have levelled allegations against some doctors. However, the doctors denied the charges and said they have no issues with the pharmacist.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers