Jalandhar: Civil Hospital pharmacist consumes sleeping pills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 17

A pharmacist of the Civil Hospital allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills in a huge quantity here today.

The victim has been identified as Sarabjit Singh. His relatives said he was being victimised by some hospital authorities. He was reportedly under depression and had earlier tried to commit suicide thrice. He informed his wife about him taking the extreme step on phone.

After preliminary treatment at the Civil Hospital, he was referred to Tagore Hospital.

SHO Division No. 4 Mukesh Kumar said: “His condition is stable, but he will be in a position to record his statement tomorrow. His relatives have levelled allegations against some doctors. However, the doctors denied the charges and said they have no issues with the pharmacist.”