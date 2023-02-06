Jalandhar Civil Hospital to be converted into super-specialty centre : Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday said Jalandhar Civil Hospital would be converted into a super-specialty hospital, which would provide advanced medical facilities free of cost, including all types of tests.

The minister, who was in the district for the first time after taking over the health portfolio, discussed the proposed project with Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma, besides directing him to submit a detailed report.

The minister said he would visit the hospital shortly and there would be no shortage of doctors and staff in the hospitals across the district.

The minister said the state government would replicate the ‘Farishte’ initiative in the state. Under Farishte initiative, a patient or victim in need of medical assistance would be taken to a hospital within minimal time, said the minister, urging doctors and people to carry first-aid kits in their vehicles.

After inaugurating a medical camp at Ghakal village, the minister personally carried out eye check-up of a few patients, besides providing free medicines to them. The minister acknowledged the role of NRIs in social and development works in the state. The camp was organised by NRIs — Kulwant Singh Gora and Balbir Singh Gora — in association with the Divine Onkar Mission.

The minister accompanied by Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh visited Athoula village. The MLA urged the minister to start an Aam Aadmi Clinic in the village. Dr Balbir Singh assured that a clinic would be opened at Athoula village soon.

Punjab Agro Chairman Mangal Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Arora, Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi and others were present on the occasion.