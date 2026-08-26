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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar Civil Hospital to get audiometry room, Jan Aushadhi Centre & training hall

Jalandhar Civil Hospital to get audiometry room, Jan Aushadhi Centre & training hall

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:07 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar Civil Hospital is likely to witness introduction of patient-friendly facilities with the Rogi Kalyan Samiti approving audiometry room, Jan Aushadhi centre, training hall and more ambulances.

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The samiti meant for approving development projects for improving healthcare facilities for patients is headed by Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat.

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Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, Bhagat directed officials to undertake extensive awareness campaigns about the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna, particularly regarding empanelled hospitals and the treatments available there. He said greater awareness would enable patients to approach the appropriate hospital for specialised treatment and avail themselves of free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.

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Bhagat also directed empanelled hospitals to prominently display information about the treatments available under the scheme. He stressed that boards carrying details of the scheme should be installed at all empanelled hospitals at the earliest.

During the meeting, several proposals concerning Jalandhar Civil Hospital were discussed and approved. The minister directed officials to prepare a detailed estimate for setting up an audiometry room for speech therapy. Approval was also given to restart the Jan Aushadhi Centre to provide medicines to patients at lower prices.

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Other approved projects include a new training hall, mobile ambulances to serve congested areas, renovation of the waiting area, a children’s play area in the paediatric ward and a baby-feeding room in the maternity ward.

Bhagat also reviewed ongoing works, including the laying of a sewerage pipeline and renovation of washrooms. Officials informed him that 80 per cent of the sewerage pipeline work had been completed, while 60 per cent of the washrooms had been renovated.

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