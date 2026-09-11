Jalandhar: Class XII student run over by roadways bus

A youth Rajat (17) from Chuharwali village was run over by a Punjab Roadways bus on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur main road near Mohalla Gazipur.

The situation became tense when the deceased youth’s family members and local leaders blocked the main road. Father of the deceased youth Surjan Lal said his son was studying in Class XII and had an exam today. So he had come from his village on a motorcycle.

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His uncle Sohan Lal said he reached near School of Eminence Adampur before 8 am when a bus was dropping off passengers ahead. Rajat had stopped his motorcycle and parked it on the side, when bus coming from the Jalandhar side hit him from behind, causing him to fall onto the road. The bus ran over him, due to which he died on the spot. The driver fled from the spot.

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Around 9 am, family members, locals and AAP constituency in-charge Pawan Kumar Tinu, constituency MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, Akali leader Dharampal Lesriwal reached the spot and blocked the Adampur main road and raised slogans against the Adampur police. The blockade continued for four hours.

DSP Rajiv Kumar and Adampur SHO Pankaj Kumar reached the spot and said the bus driver had been arrested and a case had been registered against him. The police took the body into custody, got the post-mortem conducted and handed it over to the family members.