Jalandhar club donates Rs 11L towards flood relief

In a humanitarian effort to support flood-affected communities, the Jullundur Gymkhana Club today presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal for the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund.

The cheque was handed over under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar, Arun Sekhri, who also serves as President of the Jalandhar Gymkhana Club. Club Secretary Sandeep Behl formally presented the donation to Dr Aggarwal.

Commending the club’s initiative, Dr Aggarwal said the contribution would be instrumental in restoring normalcy in the lives of those affected by the floods. He added that such donations would further bolster the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In addition to this, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, also handed over a cheque of Rs 1.51 lakh to the Deputy Commissioner for the same fund. The cheque was submitted under the guidance of Campus Director Dr Ramandeep Singh Deol and was presented by Assistant Director Dr Abhishek Sachdeva, Dean of Student Welfare Dr Nidhi Chopra, and students Aman and Navneet.

Dr Aggarwal appreciated the compassionate gesture by the college, saying it was inspiring to see educational institutions contributing not only to nation-building but also to vital social service.

Recently, the Northern Region Exporters Forum had donated Rs 6 lakh towards the fund. The group was led by Chairman Gautam Kapoor, Vice President Kumar Wasan, and Honorary Secretary Gunit Rana.

Industrialist Arvind Chopra and his wife Seema Chopra, a social activist, also contributed Rs 5 lakh, which was handed over to Minister Mohinder Bhagat for flood relief efforts.

Dr Aggarwal appealed to other philanthropists, social service organisations, and concerned citizens to come forward and extend support to the flood-affected population, stating that every contribution plays a vital role in the recovery process.