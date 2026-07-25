Jalandhar Cong leader on 12-hour fast against lathi charge on youth

Congress leaders, including former director of the Punjab Brahmin Sabha and youth leader Ravish Raj Sharma, took part in "Nyay Satyagraha" in protest against the NEET paper leak and the alleged baton charge on young protesters during the ongoing demonstrations in Delhi.

Advertisement

As part of this, Sharma observed a 12-hour hunger strike outside the DC office from 9 am to 9 pm. Students also joined him in the protest. Senior Congress leaders, lawyers and various social organisations extended their support to the movement. During the protest, candles were lit in memory of students who had lost their lives due to the NEET paper leak.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Sharma demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that accountability should be fixed for the NEET paper leak. He also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over allegations related to the baton charge on the protesters in Delhi. He said the government should apologise to the youth. "They are the future of the nation, but the Central Government is treating them like criminals," he said.

Advertisement

He further said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to present his views through social media and video messages, he should also present his position before the nation during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Pradhan should be removed from office immediately. "Why is there a delay in removing him? The government is trying to suppress the voice of the youth," he said.

Advertisement

Ravish stated that since 2014, 152 papers of major examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET have allegedly been leaked, yet no one has been held accountable. As a result, the education of approximately 75 million students has been affected. Around ₹1.32 lakh crore was spent on NEET preparation, which is almost equal to the country's ₹1.40 lakh crore education budget. This is wasting both students' education and money, while the future of millions of youth remains at stake.

He said due to repeated cancellations of NEET and the financial burden of spending lakhs of rupees on preparation each time, around 20 students have lost their lives. "The government may not value their lives, but we will not let their sacrifices go in vain. This is not merely a 12-hour hunger strike, but the beginning of a larger movement. This struggle will continue on every platform until the youth get justice."

On the occasion, Congress District Urban president and former MLA Rajinder Beri, councillors Dr Jasleen Sethi, Gurvinder Pal Singh Bunty Neelkanth and Pawan Kumar addressed the gathering.