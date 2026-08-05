Jalandhar: Congress calls it govt failure, seeks high-level probe

Municipal Corporation councillor and senior Congress leader Dr Jasleen Sethi has expressed deep concern over the fire incident at Jalandhar Civil Hospital, stating that it was not merely an accident but a consequence of the government's failed “Sehat Kranti” campaign and administrative negligence.

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She said a fire breaking out in a ward housing around 20 pregnant women and newborn babies raises serious questions about the state’s healthcare system. According to Dr Sethi, had the blaze not been brought under control in time, it could have resulted in a major tragedy, for which the government would have been entirely responsible.

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Dr Sethi said the state government had consistently made tall claims about its “Sehat Kranti” initiative and healthcare reforms, but the ground reality painted a very different picture. She alleged that even basic safety measures were not being ensured in government hospitals and that the safety of patients had effectively been left to chance.

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Demanding a high-level inquiry into the incident, Dr Sethi called for a detailed investigation into the exact cause of the fire and strict action against those found responsible for any negligence. She also urged the authorities to conduct a comprehensive audit of the hospital’s fire safety systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.