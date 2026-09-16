Jalandhar: Congress councillor flags MC’s inaction on stray dog menace

Congress councillor Pawan Kumar has raised concerns over the Municipal Corporation's alleged inaction in tackling the stray dog menace in the city, pointing out that a dog catcher vehicle approved by the MC House around 18 months ago is yet to be purchased.

Kumar said the MC House had passed the resolution in March, last year for purchasing a dog catcher vehicle at a cost of Rs 11.30 lakh. However, the vehicle is yet to be procured, he said. Jalandhar has presently only one dog catcher vehicle for 85 wards.

Advertisement

He also pointed out that the work to extend the dog compound near Nangal Shama village had also not been completed. The councillor said the two measures were essential for improving the civic body's capacity to deal with the stray dog problem and ensure that complaints from residents were addressed promptly.

Advertisement

Kumar also referred to directions of the Supreme Court concerning the management of aggressive dogs. He said aggressive dogs were required to be kept separately from sterilised dogs and provided proper care at designated shelters.

According to Kumar, a committee had been constituted to oversee the implementation of the directions and was required to submit a status report every 10 to 15 days. However, he alleged that the reports being submitted repeatedly mentioned "no progress" on the matter.

Advertisement

The councillor questioned the Municipal Corporation's seriousness in dealing with the issue and said the pending work should be taken up on priority.

"The issue concerns the safety of city residents and cannot be allowed to remain pending," Kumar said, urging the corporation to expedite the procurement of the dog catcher vehicle and completion of the dog compound extension.