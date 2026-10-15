Jalandhar: Congress stages protest against MC over ‘fund misuse, corruption’

The District Congress Committee (Urban), Jalandhar, staged a protest against the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation today, alleging corruption, financial irregularities and administrative mismanagement within the civic body.

Party leaders accused municipal officials and representatives of the ruling party of working in collusion, resulting in the alleged misuse of public funds and the deterioration of civic amenities across the city.

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Rajinder Beri, president of the District Congress Committee (Urban), MLA Bawa Henry and other leaders were also present.

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Addressing a gathering, the Congress leaders highlighted the poor condition of civic infrastructure in Jalandhar. They alleged that sewerage system in several wards remained clogged, streetlights were non-functional and residents were being forced to drink contaminated water. The leaders said the MC had failed to provide essential services effectively.

“The government’s reported increase in property tax has left residents burdened with additional financial pressure while receiving inadequate civic services,” senior Congress leaders said.

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They alleged that one of the biggest areas of irregularities in the MC involved tenders related to sewer suction and cleaning operations.

“Several development works had been initiated even before the formal tendering process was completed, with some projects commencing without tenders being issued,” alleged the leaders.

Senior Congress leader and Councillor Dr Jasleen Sethi also criticised the AAP government over the financial crisis facing the MC, alleging that the government’s policies have left the civic body struggling financially and brought development activities across the city to a standstill.