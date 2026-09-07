Jalandhar consumer panel orders insurer to pay Rs 2.16 lakh for rejecting accident claim

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has pulled up a private insurance company for rejecting a taxi owner's accident claim on the basis of doubts and “tentative conclusions”, holding that suspicion cannot take the place of proof.

The commission has directed Shriram General Insurance Company to pay Rs 1,86,631, along with 6 per cent annual interest from July 2021 till realisation. It also awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The insurer has been given 45 days to comply with the order.

Advertisement

The case was filed by Mandeep Jaura, 35, a resident of Jalandhar, who owned a Toyota Etios. According to the complaint, the vehicle met with an accident near Chogitti Flyover in June 2021, while it was being driven by his driver Harpreet Singh.

Advertisement

Jaura said a Scorpio travelling ahead suddenly applied brakes during heavy rain. His vehicle hit the Scorpio and was subsequently struck from behind by another vehicle. Both vehicles allegedly fled the spot, leaving the taxi extensively damaged at the front and rear.

The vehicle was later repaired at an authorised service centre and Jaura paid Rs 1,86,631 from his own pocket. However, the insurer rejected the claim on July 30, 2021, alleging concealment and misrepresentation of material facts.

Advertisement

The insurer questioned Jaura's ownership history, pointing to service records showing the vehicle had been serviced in his name since 2017 although he claimed to have purchased it in 2021. It also disputed whether Harpreet Singh was driving during the accident, relying on Google location data. The company further raised questions over the vehicle's movement, FASTag records and a two-day delay in reporting the accident.

The commission, however, found that these discrepancies did not establish fraud or deliberate misrepresentation. It noted that the insurer's own investigator had recorded statements from the driver and another person associated with the taxi stand that supported the occurrence of the accident. Photographs clicked just two days after the crash also showed damage to both ends of the vehicle.

The commission also rejected the insurer's reliance on the two-day delay in reporting the accident, noting that there was no material to show that the delay had caused any prejudice to the company.

Holding that the insurer had failed to prove its allegations, the commission termed the repudiation of the claim unjustified and held it amounted to deficiency in service.