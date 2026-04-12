Jalandhar consumer panel pulls up DTDC for losing engineer’s degrees

In a glaring case of service failure, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has held DTDC Express guilty of deficiency in service after a courier consignment containing personal belongings, certificates and critical work notes of a city engineer went missing for over a year.

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The case was filed by Rajat Sharma, a software engineer working in Hyderabad, and his father Rajnish Kumar, residents of Preet Nagar in Jalandhar. In October 2022, Rajat had sent a 9.5 kg parcel through DTDC from Hyderabad to his home in Jalandhar while shifting as airline baggage limits prevented him from carrying all his belongings.

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The parcel contained his professional certificates, trophies and a notebook with sensitive work-related data along with some personal items. Despite repeated follow-ups, the consignment was never delivered. Shockingly, nearly a year later, the company even sent an automated message claiming the parcel was “out for delivery”, but it never actually reached his home, indicating a false delivery.

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The complainant argued that the loss went far beyond material value, stating that the missing documents and notes were important to his professional growth and future opportunities. He sought Rs 90 lakh as compensation for mental agony and career-related losses.

Coming down firmly on the courier firm, the commission also flagged prominent gaps in the complainant’s case. It noted that although photographs of the items were submitted, there were no bills or concrete proof to establish their value or confirm that all listed items were actually handed over to the courier.

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The booking receipt, issued by DTDC, mentioned the declared value of the consignment as only Rs 10,000, far lower than the Rs 49,500 later claimed. In the absence of supporting evidence, the commission declined to accept the higher valuation.

However, holding DTDC negligent on the basis of booking records and tracking reports showing the repeated “out for delivery” status without actual delivery, the commission partly allowed the complaint. It directed the company to pay Rs 10,000 as the declared value of the parcel, including booking charges, along with Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs with interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of booking.