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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar consumer panel pulls up insurance firm for sitting on approved claim

Jalandhar consumer panel pulls up insurance firm for sitting on approved claim

Insurer told to release Rs 5.62 lakh claim with 6 per cent interest

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:36 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Pulling up Oriental Insurance company for sitting on an approved motor insurance claim, the Jalandhar District Consumer Commission has made it clear that an insurer cannot indefinitely withhold a consumer’s money by citing pending formalities. The commission directed the insurer to release the Rs 5.62 lakh approved claim with 6 per cent interest and pay Rs 30,000 towards mental harassment and litigation expenses to the complainant.

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The case dates back to September 19, 2024, when Jalandhar resident Gagandeep Singh’s car met with an accident on the national highway near Goraya and suffered total loss. The car was insured with Oriental Insurance for a declared value of Rs 7 lakh.

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Following the accident, the insurer appointed a spot surveyor and later a final surveyor to assess the damage. After inspecting the vehicle, the final surveyor concluded that it was not economical to repair and assessed the loss at Rs 5.62 lakh on a total loss basis.

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The insurer subsequently approved the same amount. However, the payment remained pending.

The company told the commission that it had asked Singh to complete certain formalities and submit some documents before the claim could be released.

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The commission was not convinced by the insurer’s explanation for keeping the approved amount pending indefinitely. It observed that once a claim had been found payable and a specific amount had been approved, the insurer could not simply retain the money without showing any substantive obstacle to its release.

The commission also took note of ICICI Bank’s role, as the vehicle had been financed by the bank and remained under hypothecation until the loan was fully repaid. It directed the insurer to first clear the legally recoverable outstanding loan amount due to the bank and then release the balance from the awarded compensation of ₹5.62 lakh to Singh.

The commission also directed Singh to submit the required documents in his possession within 15 days of receiving a copy of the order, following which the insurer must release the approved claim amount within 15 days of receiving the documents. The compensation and litigation expenses are to be paid within 45 days of receiving the order.

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