Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 19

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rupinder Kaur (35), mother to an eight-year-old, has set an example for society by making a marvellous comeback after five years. She won a bronze medal in the National Federation Senior Athletics Championship held recently.

She had to take a break in 2019 after suffering a severe back injury, which confined her to bed for months. It eventually affected her knees and legs. But a strong mind and the dream to achieve something for her child made Rupinder Kaur get up again and work hard for years, winning a bronze again as her comeback medal.

The event was held from May 12-15 this year in Bhubaneswar, Orissa. The doting mother wants to be an example for her child. She has won several championships in her life.

Rupinder Kaur, who belongs to Amritsar, has strong self-belief that she can do anything in life, come what may. She has been living here with her son while her husband, a farmer, stays in Amritsar.

“Since I was returning after years, I took my child along so that he also can get motivated. If his mother can do it, he also can achieve anything in life,” she said.

Rupinder Kaur started her sports journey with shot put. That was the time when she met her mentor Baba Gurdeep Singh, the one who has been coaching her since then.

“I still remember vividly when I first saw her with shot put and I knew that the girl would reach heights. Then I started giving her training in javelin throw. Rupinder Kaur has immense strength, perseverance and dedication in her,” the coach shared.

“Don’t let anything affect your mental health. To achieve anything in life requires great mental strength,” he said.

Rupinder Kaur got married in 2015 and her child was born the same year. She didn’t stop even after that. “I was playing, practising, winning championships, but then injury happened and everything stopped,” the player added. “To regain my strength, I started doing exercises, two kilometres of running in the morning, lifting weights etc,” she said. Rupinder Kaur also thanked her department for being supportive of her.

“Now, my aim is to see my son as a sportsperson. He has already started playing basketball and other games and has yet to find his passion for one game. But with his mother besides him, he will soar in life,” the mother and player signed off.

