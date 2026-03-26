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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar cops bust inter-state weapons supply racket, two arrested

Jalandhar cops bust inter-state weapons supply racket, two arrested

10 pistols, 20 magazines seized, UP accused supply weapons to state gangs

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:37 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Counter-Intelligence, (CI) Jalandhar, has busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two accused from Uttar Pradesh.
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The Counter-Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar, has busted an inter-state illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two accused from Uttar Pradesh and recovered ten 7.65 mm country-made pistols along with 20 magazines from their possession on Thursday.

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Those arrested have been identified as Dalesh Kumar, alias Saurav Kumar, alias Nannu, a resident of village Paindapur in Aligarh, and Amit Chahar, a resident of Baseri Chahar village in Agra.

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It happened almost a month after two BKI operatives — Sukhwinder alias Sunny and Rawal — were arrested for placing three grenades and one IED near Balachaur on the directions of their foreign-based handler Jassi Kulam. The same IED was later used in the blast at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said during sustained investigation, both accused were arrested from Mathura and first recovery of five pistols along with 10 magazines was effected from the car of accused Dalesh Kumar. Following his disclosure, five more pistols along with 10 magazines were seized from the Mathura-Palwal highway, taking a total count to 10 pistols and 20 magazines.

The DGP said the arrest of these two UP accused has revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign criminals operating from Germany and the USA, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab. Both were also involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent’s residence in Garhshankar, he added.

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An FIR had been registered under the BNS and the Arms Act in Amritsar.

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