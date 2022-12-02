Jalandhar councillor meets senior official over Kala Sanghian drain issue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

Ward No. 78 councillor Jagdish Samrai today met Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat over Kala Sanghian drain issue. It has been five years since he became Councillor, and in these years, he took up the matter with MC authorities innumerable times. Now the MC elections are round the corner again, but this issue has not been resolved yet.

The councillor handed over the memorandum to the Joint Commissioner and said every year Rs 30-Rs 35 lakh gets spent on the cleaning of the drain, but it gets dirty again. He further added that flies, mosquitoes and stench coming out of the drain was making people’s lives miserable.

Taking a serious note of untreated water, industrial and domestic residues being thrown into the Kala Sanghian drain, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh recently had said strict action would be initiated against those found polluting the drain. He had also directed the officials concerned to plug such points without any delay.

The DC had taken a round of the drain and its adjoining areas to take stock of the present

situation. He said the district administration was fully aware about these points and a detailed report had already been sent to the Punjab Pollution Control Board.