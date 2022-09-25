Jalandhar: CPM's 20-day campaign against Centre's policies ends with rally

Jalandhar, September 24
On the call of CPI (M) central commitee, a ‘Jam Sampark Muhim’ (people’s contact campaign) was started from September 4 to 23. On the last day of the campaign today, a huge rally was held at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall in Jalandhar. From the hall, a march was later held to Pt. Kishori Lal Chowk (Pt. Kishori Lal was an associate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh) by comprade jathas arrived at the Jalandhar city for the event. The prime demand of the protesters was that the government put a stop to rising inflation (taxes on foods, petrol, gas, etc. and their increased prices be rolled back), affordable education and health facilities be made available to all, MNREGA workers be employed for 200 days a year for wages of Rs 600, budget cuts for workers be stopped, besides implementation of the schemes in all cities and regular jobs for scheme workers and contractual employees.
CPI (M) politburo members comrade Nilotpal Basu, comerade Sukhwinder SIngh Sekhon among others were present. Nilotpal Basu said the Central Government was a government of communal-corporate combine which was dangerous for the nation. He said corporatism was being promoted in the country, unemployment was rising and communal harmony was being disrupted.
