Jalandhar: Cricket tourney postponed, fresh schedule soon

Jalandhar, May 8
Two days after Jalandhar Tribune published a report regarding dates of U-19 inter-district cricket tournament being clashed with ongoing CBSE Class XII (Term-II) examinations, the tournament committee of the Punjab Cricket Association has postponed the tournament.
The Class XII students, who were going to participate in the tournament, had said they were in a fix as appearing in board exams and the tournament was equally important to them. They said they have exams on May 13, 20, 30 and June 7, whereas the tournament was scheduled to begin from May 14.
Elated over the news of the postponement of tournament, Kavish Mehra, a student, said he was thankful to the cricket association for postponing the tournament as students were worried about their performance both in exams and the tournament.
“The news has come as a big relief to hundreds of students and we are hopeful that the tournament committee will plan the new dates keeping in mind the board exam schedule,” he added. The new schedule of the tournament will be released soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...