Jalandhar: Cricket tourney postponed, fresh schedule soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

Two days after Jalandhar Tribune published a report regarding dates of U-19 inter-district cricket tournament being clashed with ongoing CBSE Class XII (Term-II) examinations, the tournament committee of the Punjab Cricket Association has postponed the tournament.

The Class XII students, who were going to participate in the tournament, had said they were in a fix as appearing in board exams and the tournament was equally important to them. They said they have exams on May 13, 20, 30 and June 7, whereas the tournament was scheduled to begin from May 14.

Elated over the news of the postponement of tournament, Kavish Mehra, a student, said he was thankful to the cricket association for postponing the tournament as students were worried about their performance both in exams and the tournament.

“The news has come as a big relief to hundreds of students and we are hopeful that the tournament committee will plan the new dates keeping in mind the board exam schedule,” he added. The new schedule of the tournament will be released soon.