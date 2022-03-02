Jalandhar CT Public School students pray for global peace, safety

Jalandhar, March 1
As heartbreaking images from war-torn Ukraine flood the internet and television, many are appealing for peace to prevail. To pray for safety and peace globally, students of CT Public School offered special prayers.
Indian students stuck in Ukraine are struggling for a safe return. We prayed for peace and stability in this region of the globe. Manbir Singh, Managing Director,CT Group
School Principal Daljeet Rana and Vice-Principal Sukhdeep Kaur said, “Our students were discussing the reasons of war between Ukraine and Russia. So, we shared details about the incident. They offered prayers so that peace prevails between Ukraine and Russia.”
CT Group Managing Director Manbir Singh also prayed for peace and showed his concern for the Indian students struggling to return. He said, “We prayed to the Almighty to intervene and bring peace in the area and the region.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it