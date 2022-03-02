Jalandhar CT Public School students pray for global peace, safety

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

As heartbreaking images from war-torn Ukraine flood the internet and television, many are appealing for peace to prevail. To pray for safety and peace globally, students of CT Public School offered special prayers.

Indian students stuck in Ukraine are struggling for a safe return. We prayed for peace and stability in this region of the globe. Manbir Singh, Managing Director,CT Group

School Principal Daljeet Rana and Vice-Principal Sukhdeep Kaur said, “Our students were discussing the reasons of war between Ukraine and Russia. So, we shared details about the incident. They offered prayers so that peace prevails between Ukraine and Russia.”

CT Group Managing Director Manbir Singh also prayed for peace and showed his concern for the Indian students struggling to return. He said, “We prayed to the Almighty to intervene and bring peace in the area and the region.”