Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

Alleging police inaction in the death of ASI Swaran Singh, the kin of the deceased staged a demonstration and blocked a road near Civil Hospital here on Tuesday. The family members of the ASI alleged that though police are claiming that he had shot himself, they suspect he was murdered.

Demanding action against the ACP North Sukhjinder Singh and two others, who have been booked for abetment to suicide, Ranjit Kaur, wife of Swaran Singh alleged that her husband had sent videos of his argument in which the accused persons could be seen torturing him.

She claimed that her husband was being harassed by the ACP for over a year and for every small thing like lunch break etc, he was deliberately insulted in front of his fellow policemen. ASI Swaran Singh’s brother Charan Singh alleged that despite police having evidence in the form of videos which were recorded by Swaran himself, the police haven’t arrested the accused yet.

He further said we demand an impartial inquiry in the case and arrest of the accused at the earliest or else we will be forced to intensify our protest and block roads.

Meanwhile, the police officials maintained that the investigation in the case is underway and the accused won’t be spared, if found guilty.