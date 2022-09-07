Jalandhar DC: Rs 83.12-cr airport terminal building to be ready by month-end

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Tuesday reviewed the status of ongoing construction work of terminal building at Adampur Airport and the approach road towards the airport. He also gave directions to the authorities concerned to speed up the pace of work.

Accompanied by the officers concerned, the DC said the new terminal building would be constructed at a cost of Rs 83.12 crore having infrastructure, including VIP lounge, new gates for arrival and departure purpose, besides other requisite facilities for passengers. He said this terminal would be beneficial for the passengers as the construction was set to be completed by the end of September. He also reviewed the parking situated at the backside of terminal having connectivity with the runway.

Inspecting the work of approach road towards the airport, the DC directed the officials to speed up the work so that it could be accomplished within stipulated timeline. He said once the road was completed it would provide a major relief to the passengers as they could reach directly to the airport instead of taking route encompassing villages. The officials of the Airport Authority also raked up the issue of temporary encroachments on MES road. The DC also held discussions with the AAI official for restarting flights from Adampur.

He also directed the officers concerned to remove the said temporary encroachment and on his directive these encroachments were removed in the afternoon to facilitate the flow of traffic towards airport.