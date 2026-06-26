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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar DC conducts field visit as door-to-door Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls starts

Jalandhar DC conducts field visit as door-to-door Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls starts

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Varjeet Walia during a visit to a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Varjeet Walia on Thursday conducted a field visit to oversee the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) today began a month-long door-to-door survey across the district. Jalandhar-1 SDM Shubhi Angra also visited different areas.

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Walia apprised residents of the purpose and procedure of the exercise, stressing that the SIR is aimed at ensuring accurate, inclusive and updated electoral rolls. He informed voters that the BLOs would provide pre-printed enumeration forms, which must be duly-filled and submitted, along with the required documents.

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He said one signed copy of the form would be collected by the respective BLO. Another copy would be signed by the BLO and retained by the voter as an acknowledgement receipt. The form may be filled and submitted by the voter or any adult member of the household. The BLOs will make at least three visits to homes, which are found locked or where voters are unavailable, he added.

The DC held detailed discussions with the BLOs engaged in the survey and directed them to adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Appreciating their role in one of the largest electoral roll revision exercises, he said every possible effort must be made to ensure that no eligible voter is left uncovered.

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The house-to-house survey will be held from June 25 to July 24. Names of voters whose enumeration forms are received will be included in the draft electoral rolls to be published on August 3. Claims and objections may be filed from August 3 to September 2, while their disposal will continue until September 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

Walia appealed to the voters to verify their particulars, provide documents in time and avoid rumours. For information, citizens may contact the Election Commission’s toll free helpline 1950, which is operational from 8 am to 5 pm daily.

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