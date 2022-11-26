Jalandhar DC launches campaign to eliminate TB

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

To eliminate tuberculosis in the district, the Health Department led by Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has launched an intensive campaign to mobilise people against this disease.

The DC said the Government of India had already launched Pradhan Mantri TB Mukat Bharat Abhiyan to wipe out the disease from the country by 2025. Therefore, the District Health Department also launched a campaign at the district-level.

He mentioned that under the drive people’s participation would be sought to lend a helping hand to those suffering from the disease. He urged all cooperative societies, corporate entities, non-government organisations, and individuals to join hands with the administration and Health Department to assist TB patients. He said the assistance includes nutritional kits which help patients to maintain their health during the treatment of the TB.

District TB Officer Dr Ritu Dadra said the Health Department had been running as many as 21 diagnostic centres across the district where anyone having symptoms of fever, cough for more than two weeks can undergo a test for tuberculosis. Besides, patients having symptoms like loss of weight, loss of appetite, night sweats are also advised to take a test for the disease so that timely treatment can be initiated. She said services such as screening, testing, and treatment of tuberculosis were available for free at all government-run health institutions. She said with the collective efforts of all segments of society, the disease can be controlled before the given timeline of year 2025.