Jalandhar DC office staff go on two-day strike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 25

The staff of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here went on a two-day pen-down strike this morning over the alleged misbehaviour of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha with the DC office staff there.

The employees of the DC office, SDM offices and tehsil offices came on time and attended office for full day but did not perform any duty. They were expressing solidarity with the staff at Ropar after a recent incident in which MLA Chadha summoned the records. He also reportedly went live on social media levelling allegations of corruption against the staff. The DC Office Employees’ Union have termed the attitude of the Ropar MLA uncalled for.

Even the tehsil office in Jalandhar went on strike and no registries were done today. Members Rajinder Kumar and Naresh Kumar said they would all be gathering at Ropar tomorrow to hold a demonstration there.

#Ropar