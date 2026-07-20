Jalandhar: DC pushes for more crop residue machines

DC Akash Bansal directed officials of the Cooperative Department to procure crop residue management machines to ensure that farmers do not face any shortage of machinery during the upcoming paddy harvesting season.

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Chairing a meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee to review the implementation of various schemes and development initiatives of the department, the DC asked officials to explore the feasibility of opening petrol and diesel pumps through cooperative societies and expedite the implementation of the world’s largest grain storage project to maximise benefits for farmers and the public.

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Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Dr Jagjit Singh said cooperative agricultural societies provide fertilisers, pesticides and agricultural machinery for crop residue management at subsidised rates to the farmers.