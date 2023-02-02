Jalandhar DC sacks 5 nambardars for moving abroad

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has dismissed five nambardars of the district for unauthorised absence from their respective villages and moving abroad.

Absence from duty violation of rules Some nambardars have either moved abroad or remained absent from their Revenue Estate without information. Some have even got permanent residency abroad which is in violation of the revenue rules. Jaspreet Singh, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner dismissed nambardars of Gorsianpeera, Arjanwal, Sagrawali, Raipur and Salempur Musalmana villages for their gross misconduct. In the orders, the Deputy Commissioner said it had come to his notice that some nambardars either moved abroad or remained absent from their Revenue Estate. He said even some had got permanent residency abroad which is the gross violation of the revenue rules.

The DC said the nambardars move abroad without informing the Deputy Commissioner’s office whereas as per rules they cannot move abroad without getting his sarbraah appointed who functions in his absence.

He said the nambardars were duty bound to serve the people of his revenue estate but by moving abroad without permission, they create nuisance for the common man. He said on the one hand, it created problem for people and on the other, it caused problem for revenue officers.

The DC also asked the Circle Revenue Officers to desist from the practice of allowing nambardars to move abroad without his permission. He said circle officers should ensure strict compliance of these orders. He said if any Nambardar went abroad then report for his dismissal must be sent to him within a fortnight.