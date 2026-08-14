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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar DC unfurls Tricolour at full dress rehearsal

Jalandhar DC unfurls Tricolour at full dress rehearsal

Minister Mohinder Bhagat is the chief guest on August 15

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:06 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police women constables participate in full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo :Malkiat Singh.
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A full dress rehearsal for the district-level Independence Day function was conducted on Thursday at the local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium during which DC Varjeet Walia unfurled the national flag.

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After unfurling the flag, the DC inspected the parade. DCP Parminder Singh Heer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur were also present.

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After inspecting the parade, the DC took the salute from the impressive march past led by Parade Commander Atish Bhatia. The march past included the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Punjab Police (men), Punjab Police Women Wing, PRTC-Jahan Khelan, Punjab Home Guards, NCC Boys, NCC Girls, Lyallpur Khalsa School Boys, Scouts of DSSD Senior Secondary School, Sodal Road, Lyallpur Khalsa School Girls and Girl Guides of Government Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, along with the CRPF band.

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Students from various schools presented a mass PT show and various cultural performances infused with patriotic spirit.

After the rehearsal, while holding a meeting with officers of various departments, the DC said during the district-level function on August 15, Punjab's Horticulture, Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat would unfurl the flag.

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He directed the officers to discharge their duties with utmost dedication. He said keeping in view the arrival of the public and students from various schools and colleges during the function, necessary arrangements for smooth entry, seating, cleanliness, drinking water, etc. should be ensured. He also directed the Police Department to ensure adequate security arrangements, smooth traffic management and proper parking arrangements.

The DC also said the families of freedom fighters and martyrs would be honoured during the district-level function. In addition, personalities who have excelled in various fields and officers/employees of different departments would also be honoured.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Divya P, SDM Jalandhar-1 Shubhi Angra, SDM Jalandhar-2 Shayari Malhotra, ADCP Sukhwinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner (G) Varun Kumar, besides officers from various departments and representatives of educational institutions, were also present.

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