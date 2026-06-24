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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Deepak Kumar elected Nurmahal Nagar Council president

Jalandhar: Deepak Kumar elected Nurmahal Nagar Council president

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Phagwara, Updated At : 08:43 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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IAS officers Pankaj Aggarwal and Ram Kumar Singh were arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged Rs 657-crore bank scam. Representational photo/iStock
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Independent councillor Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, was elected president of the Nurmahal Municipal Council. Deepak, who won the recent elections as an Independent candidate backed by the Congress, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the polls. BSP’s Kuldeep Kumar was elected as the vice- president.

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All 13 newly elected councillors were sworn in at today’s council meeting. Phillaur SDM Deepak Kumar conducted the proceedings. He said that the elections were held through voting. Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan also attended the meeting. BJP councillor Dinesh Kumar boycotted the meeting. The President secured eight votes. In the election, AAP had won four seats, Congress-supported Independents six, BSP two and BJP one in the 13-member House.

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