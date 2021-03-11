Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner takes stock of PUDA lands

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday took stock of the properties belonging to the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme of the state government.

Directing the officials to expedite development works being carried out on these lands, the DC reviewed the ongoing infrastructure projects at a 66-feet road and asked them to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe. Thori also visited the PUDA sports complex, Doaba Complex, Residential-cum-Commercial projects in Gandhi Vanita Ashram, Luv Kush Chowk (Milap Chowk), Chhoti Baradari Part-1, Chhoti Baradari Part-2 and commercial booths in the Housing Board Colony.

The DC also asked the Assistant Chief Administrator to convene a meeting of the Regional Planning and Design Committee to give final touches to upcoming schemes soon. Further, he told them to finalise the lists of plots for the auctions to be conducted in the coming days.

He reiterated his commitment for the overall development of the areas under PUDA and said the authority was working round the clock to come up with new schemes as well as to ensure basic civic amenities to the people.