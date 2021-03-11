Jalandhar district admn frees 46 acres of panchayat land in Nakodar

DC Thori directs all SDMs to personally monitor the task

Jalandhar district admn frees 46 acres of panchayat land in Nakodar

A campaign organised to retrieve panchayati land from illegal possessions in Jalandhar on Wednesday. tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

Continuing its campaign to retrieve panchayati land from the illegal possessions, the Jalandhar district administration on Wednesday set 46 acres of land free from illegal occupants in Umrewal Billa village falling in Nakodar subdivision.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said a special drive has been launched in the district to get panchayati land back from unauthorised possessions under which a total of 46 acres of land has been reclaimed by the administration and the entry has also been made in the revenue records of the village.

He also highlighted that earlier the administration had also freed over 11 acres of panchayati lands from illegal possession in Jahangir village in Nakodar subdivision. On the directives of state government, a special drive was launched in Jalandhar to reclaim panchayati lands from illegal occupants, he said adding that no stone would be left unturned to achieve this goal.

The DC also directed all SDMs to personally monitor this task. He also lauded the efforts of Nakodar SDM Randeep Singh Heer for his initiative to set panchayati lands free from illegal occupants in his subdivision while emphasising on the need for more concerted efforts to make this drive a mega success in the district. He also warned those who were illegally holding panchayati land to leave the possession failing which the stern action would be initiated as per law.

Heer said this panchayati land was under illegal occupation for over 30 years which was set free on Wednesday. He also added that the unauthorised possession has been removed by the administration from this piece of land and the same was handed over to village panchayat. He said this special drive would continue in the coming days until the remaining panchayati lands under illegal occupations were set free.

